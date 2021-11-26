Glen Johnson predicts where Chelsea FC are going to finish this season

Glen Johnson remains convinced that Chelsea FC will win the Premier League title this season.

The south west London side have made a sparkling start to the new campaign and they currently sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel has been earning plenty of praise for the impact he has had at Stamford Bridge since being named as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January – and the German watched his side book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night with a thumping 4-0 win over Juventus.

Manchester City currently sit second in the table and three points behind the leaders, while Liverpool FC are third and a further point behind the Citizens.

As things stand, it looks as though the Premier League could come down to a three-horse race between Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester City this season.

However, former England international Johnson is tipping Chelsea FC to lift the trophy – and for Liverpool FC to be their closest challengers.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “I still think it’s going to be Chelsea [to win the title] but I can’t see it being a big gap.

“I still think it’s going to be very tight but I’ve not seen much that’s going to persuade me to change from Chelsea just yet. Liverpool are certainly going to take it close, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, Johnson also claimed that there is likely to “definitely” be interest from Liverpool FC in signing Christian Pulisic should the American be put up for sale by Chelsea FC.

The playmaker – who scored in the 3-0 win at Leicester at the weekend – has struggled with form and fitness issues this season and has only made one Premier League start for the south west London side so far.

Pulisic played 72 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday night as Tuchel handed the midfielder his first Champions League start of the season.

Johnson reckons that Liverpool FC would be keen on landing the 23-year-old, but he admits it’s probably unlikely that the Blues would consider selling to a direct rival.

“I definitely think there’ll be interest from Liverpool,” said Johnson when asked if he thinks Liverpool FC could move for Pulisic.

“I’m a big fan of Pulisic as he’s a great player who’s been unlucky with injuries and game time.

“I’m not sure Chelsea would want to sell a key figure, who’s an attacking threat and can score and create goals to one of their biggest rivals.

“If a move became likely between the clubs then Liverpool would have to pay more than any other club as Chelsea would be more reluctant in allowing the move.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip