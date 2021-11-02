Ian Wright predicts where Chelsea FC are going to finish this season

Ian Wright is backing Chelsea FC to win the Premier League title this season after a three-horse race with Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

The south west London side have made an excellent start to the new Premier League campaign and currently find themselves three points clear at the top of the table after 10 games.

Chelsea FC were 3-0 winners at Newcastle United on Saturday and they have won their last four games on the spin in the top flight.

Liverpool FC are currently second in the table and three points behind the Blues, with Manchester City third and a further two points adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s men as things stand.

Thomas Tuchel is aiming to steer Chelsea FC to a serious title challenge this season after they finished fourth last term – and Arsenal legend Wright reckons that the Blues are the favourites as things stand.

“At the start of the season I said Chelsea and I still fancy Chelsea, although they’ve got injuries now to [Romelu] Lukaku and [Timo] Werner,” Wright said on the Seaman Says podcast.

“People say that Werner doesn’t score enough, but the fact is that Werner gives Chelsea so much and then Lukaku scores the goals.

“I still fancy Chelsea, but Liverpool are now getting themselves into a run of form that you’re going to find very difficult for them. They’ll just slip back into that form that they did when they dominated.

“It’s going to be City, Liverpool and Chelsea for me and I’m not sure with the fourth.

“I don’t know who are going to be finishing fourth at the minute. I’d love West Ham to stay there.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, before the final international break of the year.

Key midfielder Mason Mount will be hoping to recover in time for the clash against the Clarets after he sat out Chelsea FC’s most recent two games due to illness.

“For Mason, he does not feel really better and to stop any speculation, it is not Covid, he is negative for that,” said Tuchel before Chelsea FC’s trip to Malmo in the Champions League.

“He is just ill and does not feel good enough to take part in training or take part in the trip to Malmo.”

