Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Alonso both returned to training with Chelsea FC on Monday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Lukaku has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury in the Champions League clash against Malmo last month, while Alonso missed the 1-1 draw with Burnley last time out, also due to an ankle problem.

The 28-year-old Belgian striker will now be hoping to prove his fitness to Thomas Tuchel as the south west London club prepare for their trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Chelsea FC posted a series of photos featuring Alonso and Lukaku in training action at Cobham on Monday on the club’s official website as the Blues began their preparations for the clash against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

The Blues will be eager to welcome Lukaku back to their starting line-up as quickly as possible following his excellent start to life back at Stamford Bridge since his move from Inter Milan in the summer.

Lukaku has scored four goals in 10 games in all competitions so far this term and he will be aiming to remain fit during the hectic festive fixture schedule in the Premier League.

Alonso, meanwhile, has also been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team, scoring one goal and making one assist in six Premier League starts.

Chelsea FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table and are three points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Speaking earlier in the month, Chelsea FC legend Petr Cech stated his belief that the title race remains wide open.

“We’ve been having a brilliant season,” said Cech. “The coaching stuff has done a great job because we had a lot of players on international duty and pre-season was really affected by that.

“To be in the position we are now, it’s great credit to everyone. It has been a great pleasure to watch every game in the Premier League, there has been great drama and everybody can beat everybody.

“It will not be a two-horse race for the title.”

