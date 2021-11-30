Jadon Sancho names Chelsea FC legends as his footballing idols

Jadon Sancho has revealed that he grew up a Chelsea FC fan and that Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba were his two main footballing idols.

The England international has been settling into life at Manchester United in recent weeks after completing his big-money move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Sancho scored his second goal in as many games on Sunday afternoon when he slotted home Manchester United’s opener in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

His goal came after he opened his Manchester United account with an impressive finish in the 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League last week.

Sancho was born in south London and the attacking midfielder has now admitted that he supported Chelsea FC as a youngster, with Drogba and Lampard two of his favourite players.

Asked who his England hero was as a youngster, Sancho told talkSPORT: “I’d probably say Frank Lampard. I was a Chelsea fan growing up, I can’t lie!

“Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were my favourite players at the time.

“I just love Frank Lampard and how he played his game – he was so direct and so composed on the ball. I like things like that.”

Sancho will be hoping to start his sixth Premier League game of the season when Manchester United host Arsenal in the top flight at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The England international fired Manchester United into the lead against Chelsea FC with a composed finish after Jorginho’s mistake allowed him to burst through on goal.

And caretaker manager Michael Carrick was highly impressed by the way Sancho fired past Edouard Mendy to give the visitors the lead.

Carrick said of Sancho’s goal after the game: “It looks quite easy and straightforward when you see the camera and two of them are hunting down the goalkeeper but actually there’s a lot of time to think and there’s a bit of a cat and mouse with the goalkeeper… does Jadon go too early?

“I’ve seen them situations being made a mess of at times. He kept his head, made his decision and delayed a bit. You get your rewards”

Manchester United’s draw at Chelsea FC left them eighth in the Premier League table and five points adrift of the top four.

