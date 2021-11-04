Joe Cole predicts where Chelsea FC are going to finish this season

Joe Cole is convinced that Chelsea FC will win the Premier League title this season.

The Blues have made a superb start to the new top-flight campaign and they currently find themselves top of the table and three points clear of second-placed Liverpool FC after 10 games.

Chelsea FC have won their last four games on the trot in the Premier League to open up a gap at the top of the table and they will be looking to continue their fine form when they welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Saturday before the international break.

The south west London side have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017 and they finished in fourth place last season.

However, former Chelsea FC and England star Cole believes that the momentum is firmly in the Blues’ favour as they look to reclaim the Premier League trophy this season, and he feels that their strong performances as the back will be one of the pillars of their success.

Speaking in an interview with JOE, Cole said: “Chelsea will win the league, I’m throwing it out there now, they’re winning the league. They are so strong.

“I’ve watched them every game this season and they’re not conceding goals. They have the strongest defence by a mile and we’ve seen the importance of having a strong defence over the years.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is hoping to earn more first-team minutes in the coming weeks after he impressed in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The England international has struggled with form and fitness issues lately and Tuesday marked his first Champions League start in six years.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after the game, Loftus-Cheek said: “I feel good physically and mentally I’ve left my injury behind. It doesn’t even come into my head now. I’m playing freely and I can concentrate on football and football only so I’m in a good place.

“I’ll try to keep developing. I’m grateful for the time on the pitch that I have and I’ll just keep giving my best.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip