‘It baffles me’: Rio Ferdinand admits surprise at Chelsea FC star’s Ballon d’Or nomination

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he has been left baffled by Chelsea FC midfielder Jorginho’s status as one of the main contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The Italy international has been named on the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious individual award after he helped Chelsea FC to win the Champions League and Italy to lift the Euro 2020 trophy this year.

Jorginho is joined on the shortlist by fellow Chelsea FC stars Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku – although the latter’s nomination is mainly down to his fine performances for Inter Milan last season.

The Brazil-born midfielder is currently among the top six favourites to win the prize along with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Karim Benzema.

However, former Manchester United star Ferdinand does not think that Jorginho should be one of the leading candidates to win the individual award this year.

Speaking to BT Sport, as quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said: “The Jorginho one baffles me. He’s not the best player at Chelsea and he’s not the first name on the team-sheet with Italy either.

“Listen, he’s a very good player and I’m not trying to be disrespectful but I don’t see how he gets on the list with those players at the level those guys have been playing at.

“If you look at Chelsea in the run-in to winning the Champions League I think Kante was man of the match in five of the last six games so it baffles me.

“He’s won two of the big trophies I get that, I understand it but when you’re putting him up against the four other players there it doesn’t really make sense to me.”

Jorginho has made a solid start to the season with Chelsea FC, scoring three goals and making one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions for the south west London side.

Speaking last month, Jorginho himself admitted that being nominated for the Ballon d’Or award was hard to believe.

“It’s unreal,” Jorginho told The Telegraph. “Because my dream was just to be a professional footballer and then things started to happen and I kept believing and working really hard.

“It’s hard to keep it out [thoughts about the Ballon d’Or] because there’s a lot going on about it and a lot of people saying these things, which I appreciate a lot. But I try to not think that much because then I lose focus on other important things we are fighting for. I just try to wait and see what’s going to happen.”

Chelsea FC will host Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

