‘Maybe’: Jorginho reveals what’s been missing at Chelsea FC in recent years

Jorginho has claimed that Chelsea FC have begun picking up points in games they would have struggled in previously after the Blues’ 3-0 win at Newcastle United at the weekend.

The south west London side extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points on Saturday thanks to a comprehensive victory at St James’ Park.

Two second-half goals from Reece James and Jorginho’s penalty helped Thomas Tuchel’s men to pick up their eighth Premier League win of the season and continue their strong start to the new campaign.

Chelsea FC are looking to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2017 this season as Tuchel aims to guide the Blues to the trophy following their fourth-placed finish last term.

Jorginho, who has featured in nine of Chelsea FC’s 10 league games this season, believes that the Blues have been showing an improved resilience which may have been missing in previous campaigns.

Speaking after the win at Newcastle, Jorginho said: “It feels good that we won here because we need to look at ourselves and not have a focus on the other teams.

“We have a focus just on us, what we have to do and what we are doing because if we keep working like this, keep pushing and putting the group first then we can have the results we want. Then we will see at the end of the season what can happen.

“We need to try to win every single game and not drop points in these kind of games. Maybe we missed that in the last two or three years.”

Jorginho also went on to insist that James did not ask to take the penalty late on despite having the potential to net a hat-trick following his second-half brace.

Asked about the penalty situation, Jorginho added: “He didn’t ask. That’s important to be clear that he didn’t ask for anything. He just came over to support me.

“He’s amazing with both feet, and he opened the game for us, which was great. It [the first] was a beautiful goal.”

Meanwhile, James admitted that Saturday’s win was a key victory for the Blues as they chase the Premier League title this season.

“Coming away from home to St James’ Park, which is a tough place, and picking up three points when the two teams behind have dropped points is obviously a great result for us and puts us in a strong position,” said James.

“Everyone loves playing and everyone wants to win, the team spirit in the changing room at the moment is unbelievable.”

