‘I’m very positive’: Kai Havertz sends message to Chelsea FC fans

Kai Havertz is certain that Chelsea FC will bounce back to winning ways after they dropped points at home to Burnley on Saturday.

The south west London side missed the chance to pull further clear at the top of the Premier League table when they were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz had given Thomas Tuchel’s men the lead in the 33rd minute at Stamford Bridge with a header from Reece James’ cross – but Burnley fought back and scored an equaliser through Matej Vydra in the 77th minute to earn a point for the visitors and end Chelsea FC’s winning run.

The result kept Chelsea FC at the top of the table heading into the international break as the Blues look to remain as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Despite the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser, Havertz is confident that Chelsea FC will bounce back after the international break.

“Of course it is not the best day when you draw at home with Burnley but all in all we can be very satisfied with the last few matches,” said Havertz.

“We played good football. We put a lot of effort into the games and we have to keep the momentum after the international break, come back here as strong as before and I am very positive that we will continue this way.”

The Germany international felt that the Blues were missing some clinical performances in front of goal.

“What was missing was some goals,” continued Havertz. “Burnley had one chance, they scored one goal and sometimes that is football, but we could have improved our finishing skills in the game.

“We had a lot of good chances but we also scored just one goal so we lose two big points for us so of course it is frustrating. We did a very good game but as I said, sometimes that is football and you have to accept it.”

Chelsea FC’s next game is a trip to Leicester City after the international break on 20 November.

Meanwhile, Blues boss Tuchel insisted that he was pleased with his side’s performance despite the result.

“Burnley were very lucky to draw but that’s football,” said Tuchel. “We were very lucky to escape with a clean sheet at Brentford. That’s why everybody loves the game.

‘I stick with my feeling from the sideline and I have proof from all data that we did a fantastic match. I liked to be attitude. I liked the intensity. I liked the concentration level. These are what you need after seven wins in a row.”

