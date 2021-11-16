Ruben Loftus-Cheek has lavished praise on the “fantastic” Edouard Mendy following his fine start to the season with Chelsea FC.

The 29-year-old Senegal goalkeeper has been Chelsea FC’s first choice between the posts this term and he has started 10 of the Blues’ 11 games in the Premier League to help them top the table.

Chelsea FC have conceded the fewest goals of any team in the Premier League this season, with Thomas Tuchel’s men having only let in four goals in their fixtures this term, while scoring 27 times at the other end of the pitch.

Mendy was brought to the club from Rennes when Frank Lampard was in charge last year and it didn’t take long for him to oust Kepa Arrizabalaga as the club’s number one goalkeeper.

The Senegal international has brought some added stability to Chelsea FC’s back-line and midfielder Loftus-Cheek believes that Mendy’s form has been one of the main pillars of the club’s title challenge this season.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Loftus-Cheek said: “We have a lot of players in the team who bring different qualities but Mendy has been fantastic in goal.

“He’s been a constant from the start of the season and some of the saves he’s made have kept us in winning situations.

“That’s what you need if you’re trying to win a title, to have someone like that behind you who can always save you after a mistake. He can get you out of trouble and he’s been fantastic.”

Last season, Mendy made 31 Premier League appearances as the Blues finished fourth in the table. He also featured 12 times in the Champions League as the Blues won the trophy for the second time in their history.

Mendy was widely praised for his excellent man-of-the-match performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win at Brentford back in October.

“The save from Ollie Watkins was brilliant,” said Garth Crooks in his BBC Sport column after the game.

“Mendy was leaning towards the right of his goal as Watkins turned inside to shoot with his right foot but pulled the ball towards the left-hand post. Mendy’s adjustment to turn the ball around the post was outstanding.

“The Senegal international then made two further saves from Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa. The second save he made was when he was still recovering from the first shot.

“This was one of those games where if Villa had played all night they wouldn’t have found a way past Mendy.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to take on Leicester City.

