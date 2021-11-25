‘It worries me’: Thomas Tuchel provides injury update on two players ahead of Chelsea FC v Man United

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is concerned about Ben Chilwell after he limped off the pitch in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday night.

Tuchel said that Chilwell had to come off in the second half of the Champions League clash due to a “sharp pain” in his knee and the full-back looked in significant discomfort as he left the field in the 71st minute.

The Blues boss revealed that the England international would undergo tests at Cobham on Wednesday to assess the extent of the injury problem in the lead-up to Sunday’s showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Tuchel felt that the injury blow to Chilwell has come at just the wrong time, with the 24-year-old having been in fine form for the Blues in the wing-back role in recent weeks.

“It worries me because he [Chilwell] was in such a fantastic moment, like Reece [James] on the other side,” Tuchel said after Tuesday’s game.

“They were in the best shape they could possibly be, so strong and so full of confidence and with such a lot of quality.

“Chilly has a sharp pain in the knee and he was in a lot of pain. Now he feels a bit better so we will have an examination tomorrow to be more precise. We hope for the best and it’s not too bad news.”

Chilwell has been in solid form for the Blues this season, scoring three goals and making one assist in six Premier League games to help them lead the way at the top of the table. He has also started twice in the Champions League this term, including Tuesday night’s game.

Meanwhile, midfielder N’Golo Kante also appears to be a doubt for Sunday’s clash in south west London, with the 30-year-old midfielder having to be replaced after just 37 minutes against the Serie A side at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel revealed that the France international was brought off as a precaution after suffering a twisted knee, and the Blues boss said he is hoping for positive news about the midfielder ahead of Sunday’s game.

“It’s the same with N’Golo,” Tuchel continued. “He twisted his knee a little bit but hopefully it’s not too bad.

“These were the only two sad things because N’Golo was again fantastic until the moment when he went off and Chilly is in a fantastic moment and is also important. Let’s hope for the best.”

Kante has also been an important part of Chelsea FC’s recent good run, with the World Cup winner having scored twice in eight Premier League games this term, including the second goal in the 3-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend.

The former Foxes midfielder has also featured three times in the cup competitions for Tuchel’s men this season.

Tuesday night’s impressive win over Juventus, which came courtesy of goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner, booked the Blues’ place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

