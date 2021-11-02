Garth Crooks has lavished praise on Reece James following his excellent performance in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win at Newcastle United at the weekend.

The 21-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season and made his fifth start of the season for Thomas Tuchel’s men at St James’ Park.

After a goalless first half, James scored twice to put the visitors in control, before Jorginho’s late penalty made the points secure for the south west London side.

The victory allowed the Blues to extend their lead over second-placed Liverpool FC to three points as they continue their push for a Premier League title challenge.

James has been in great form so far this term and has scored four goals and made two assists in seven Premier League games for the Blues.

Former Tottenham star Crooks picked James in his team of the week and admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the full-back in recent games.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “[He] scored the first with his left foot and the second with his right and I can’t tell which one James struck better. They were both hit with the same power and precision.

“This is the second consecutive week I have selected James and done so without the slightest hesitation. The lad is playing out of his skin.

“As for Chelsea, their best signing of the year wasn’t even playing. No, I’m not talking about Romelu Lukaku, I’m talking about manager Thomas Tuchel. He has been brilliant.”

Meanwhile, manager Tuchel praised his side for their patience and strong work-rate against the Magpies.

“I’m very happy with the performance off the ball, like what happened when we lost the ball – our counter pressing was excellent,” said Tuchel after the game.

“The attacking when they were on the ball was excellent. The effort off the ball, the concentration, hunger and discipline from the whole team was brilliant off the ball. That is what makes me happy and what was key today.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Malmo in the group stage.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip