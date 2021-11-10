John Terry names the current Chelsea FC star he ‘absolutely loves’

John Terry has lavished praise on Reece James and declared that he “absolutely loves” the Chelsea FC defender.

The 21-year-old full-back has been earning lots of praise for his performances after he initially broke into the Chelsea FC first-team under Frank Lampard.

James has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge and he has already scored four goals and made three assists in the Premier League this term.

The defender has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s men this term as he looks to help them challenge for the Premier League title.

And Blues legend Terry believes that right-back James has the potential to be one of the greatest players in his position.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked whether James could go down as a the greatest right-back of all time, Terry replied: “Potentially yes, but I always feel longevity is the key and performing year after year after year makes you the very best.

“I absolutely love Reece and feel he has everything to be the very best.”

James will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Leicester City in their next Premier League game after the international break.

The south west London side are currently top of the table and three points clear of second-placed Manchester City after their 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.

Speaking after the game, Blues boss Tuchel admitted that his players had no one to blame but themselves for dropping points in front of their home fans.

“It’s our fault. We should have scored. We created so many chances,” said Tuchel.

“You have the opponent where you want to have them. You create so many chances. We let them believe it was possible to steal a point by pure luck and that’s what happened.

“This is not the first game like this and won’t be the last. I was impressed by the performance, the attitude, the quality. It’s football, it was against us today.

“We were sharp from the first minute to the very end. You know this can happen. In real life these things happen. We are in a good place. We deserved more today.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip