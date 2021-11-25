Reece James salutes ‘very humble’ Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea FC’s flying start to the season

Reece James has described Thomas Tuchel as “very ambitious” and “very humble” following Chelsea FC’s strong start to the new season.

Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea FC’s manager following Frank Lampard’s dismissal 303 days ago back in January and the German head coach has had an impressive impact at Stamford Bridge.

The 48-year-old led Chelsea FC to the Champions League title and a fourth-placed finish last season, and the Blues have started the new campaign in impressive form.

Chelsea FC currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League table after having claimed 29 points from their opening 12 games in the top flight, and the south west London side also booked their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League thanks to a 4-0 win over Juventus this week.

James has been flourishing under Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, with the full-back having scored four goals and made four assists in nine Premier League appearances so far this season.

And the 21-year-old has now lifted the lid on what it’s like to work under the former Paris Saint-Germain boss.

“He is very ambitious, very humble,” James told Chelsea FC’s website when asked about Tuchel. “He wants to win and you can see that in his passion when he is on the sideline.

“He wants us to be the best we can, and he demands a very high level from us every day.”

James netted in the 4-0 win over Juve on Tuesday night and the England international has now scored five goals in all competitions for the Blues this season.

And the defender – who has mainly been deployed as a wing-back this season – believes that his impressive return in front of goal so far this term is down to Tuchel’s coaching.

Asked what his goal-scoring form is down to, he replied: “I think it is down to him [Tuchel]. He wants our wing-backs to be very aggressive and attack whenever we get the chance.

“Obviously scoring helps with anyone’s confidence but I believe in my own ability and so when I get a chance, I back myself.

“It’s always nice when people think highly of you, but I’m still young and I’ve got a long way to go.”

James – who is currently Chelsea FC’s top scorer in all competitions – will be hoping to make his eighth Premier League start of the season on Sunday when the Blues host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi admitted that James and fellow wing-back Ben Chilwell have been in excellent form in front of goal this season, with the latter having notched up three goals to his name this term.

“Obviously they’re doing really well in front of goal,” said Hudson-Odoi. “We’re training really well and when we get on the pitch it shows that the training is working really well.

“They’re doing really well in that aspect but the attackers as well are doing well, so hopefully we will get more and catch up some of them.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip