‘Beautiful’: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Chelsea FC star’s display against Malmo

Rio Ferdinand praised Callum Hudson-Odoi for producing the “beautiful” ball which led to Hakim Ziyech’s winner in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 victory at Malmo in the Champions League.

Ziyech scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute in Sweden on Tuesday night as Chelsea FC sealed their third victory in the group stage this season to move onto nine points in Group H.

Hudson-Odoi’s low and accurate cross left Ziyech with nothing more than a tap-in from close range as the England international continued his good recent form.

The 20-year-old has now scored one goal and made two assists in all competitions for the south west London side this season, although he has only been limited to four starts in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was highly impressed by what he saw from Hudson-Odoi and his involvement in the goal – and the ex-England international also declared that he wants to see more consistency from the attacking midfielder as the season unfolds.

Speaking over footage of Hudson-Odoi’s pass and Ziyech’s goal, Ferdinand said on BT Sport: “Tantalising ball, beautiful.

“This is what you want from your wingers and this is what we’ve been waiting for and want to see on a consistent basis from Callum.

“We’ve heard about Callum since he was a young kid coming through the ranks at Chelsea, talking about him and [Jadon] Sancho… who’s the better player etc.

“He hasn’t quite lit it up yet as consistently as someone like Sancho has but if he starts doing that on a regular basis, the hype will be real.

“You have to point out he’s had a big injury, an achilles injury which is a massive injury which he’s still probably coming back from – so you’ve got to give him that benefit of the doubt still.”

With the Blues also flying high at the top of the Premier League, Ferdinand praised Chelsea FC for the mentality they have been showing lately.

“That’s what I really like about this team at the moment under Tuchel,” Ferdinand said. “He gets his team… – forget the tactics etc – mentally, they’re ready to rock and roll every game, week in, week out.”

Chelsea FC will take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

