Tammy Abraham has claimed that Jose Mourinho has helped to turn him into a “monster” in front of goal with AS Roma.

Abraham signed for AS Roma from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Thomas Tuchel.

The £34m deal is understood to include a buy-back clause for Chelsea FC to re-sign the striker for around £68m in the future.

Abraham has been in good form for the Italian side since his summer transfer, with the 24-year-old England international having scored three goals and made two assists in 12 Serie A appearances so far this season.

The former Chelsea FC striker has now lifted the lid on what he thinks Mourinho has helped him to improve since his transfer to the Italian capital.

Asked what Mourinho had taught him with AS Roma so far, Abraham replied: “Just be a monster really!

“I think one of the things he said was I was too much of a nice player and that you have to show that aggressiveness as you’re getting older as a striker.

“It’s not always about being nice on the pitch. You need that character, you need that presence to frighten defenders and I think that’s something I’m learning and getting better at.

“It’s always tough, moving and going to experience a different country and different culture.

“I felt the sooner I settled in the better, and started learning different types of football and different styles. I’ve gone to spread my wings and hopefully I can keep up the level of performances I need to stay in the team.

“Of course (the World Cup) was in the back of my mind but really I just wanted to play football. For me, it’s still a young career and I just felt I needed to go out and play some games to improve and hit the highest levels and hopefully I can keep striving on.”

Abraham was allowed to leave Chelsea FC in the summer after he struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Blues team last season.

He scored six goals and made one assist in the Premier League last term but only started 12 games in the top flight for the south west London side.

Speaking last month, former Chelsea FC star Glen Johnson said he would not be at all surprised to see the Blues re-sign Abraham in the future.

“Chelsea have shown in the past that they’re not embarrassed to sign somebody back for a lot more money than they sold them for,” said Johnson.

“If he continues to score goals then I think yeah they would be interested. Strikers are hard to come by, aren’t they?

“As a young Englishman, we’re all brought up to want to play in the Premier League, so I’m sure he’ll want to come back one day to settle some scores.”

