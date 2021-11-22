Fabrizio Romano: ‘Super happy’ Chelsea FC to extend defender’s contract

Chelsea FC will look to extend Thiago Silva’s contract at the club for another season, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian defender has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team already this term and has scored one goal in nine Premier League games for the south west London side to help them top the table.

Thiago Silva played the full 90 minutes on Saturday as he helped Chelsea FC to keep another clean sheet in their 3-0 victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea FC’s fine defensive record has been one of the main pillars of their Premier League title challenge this season, with Thomas Tuchel’s men having only conceded four goals in the top flight thus far.

After his first season at the club, Chelsea FC extended Thiago Silva’s contract until the end of this season back in June despite him turning 37 this year.

Now, however, Italian journalist Romano has claimed that the Blues are already thinking about offering the Brazilian defender a new deal for another year following his excellent start to the new campaign.

Posting on his Twitter account over the weekend, Romano wrote: “Thiago Silva’s contract extension will be discussed soon with Chelsea board.

“Tuchel and club super happy with Thiago and he wants to stay in Europe for one more season.

“Thiago’s performing at top level for Chelsea, again and again. He’s amazing. And yes, he’s 37.”

Speaking after he signed his new deal back in June, Chelsea FC director Marina Granovskaia praised the Brazilian for the impact he had in his first season at the club.

“When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad,” said Granovskaia. “Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us.”

Thiago Silva has made one assist in four Champions League games so far this season and he will be hoping to feature when the Blues host Juventus in their group-stage clash on Tuesday night.

The Blues are then back in Premier League action on Sunday with a crunch home clash against Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip