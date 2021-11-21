Thomas Tuchel chose to single out Christian Pulisic for special praise after the playmaker came off the bench to score in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

The 23-year-old USA international was a second-half substitute at the King Power Stadium and he scored the Blues’ third goal in the 71st minute after being introduced nine minutes earlier.

In the first half, goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante had put the visitors in control as the Blues largely dominated the game against the Foxes.

Pulisic has struggled with form and fitness issues lately and he also tested positive for Covid-19 back in August.

However, Tuchel has now revealed his delight at seeing Pulisic back in action for the south west London side, praising his contribution on Saturday – and he also praised fellow substitute Hakim Ziyech, who set the American up for the third goal.

“It’s one of Christian’s key qualities, to arrive exactly like that, not only in the box but also in the six-yard box,” said Tuchel after the game. “This is a top quality from him.

“He gives something of course in terms of sprints, repetitive sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but in the end of the attacks he is hungry to score, he arrives in the box and this is where we need players also, to be dangerous and to score.

“I’m very happy that, after a long time when he suffered from Coronavirus and injury, that he is back and decisive straight away and I’m very happy also for Hakim, who deserved to start, that he was again involved with an assist.”

Pulisic has now scored two goals in three Premier League games for the south west London side, who are top of the table heading into the festive period.

Meanwhile, Tuchel was pleased by the performance of his side despite having been handed an early kick-off immediately after the international break.

“It was a 12:30 game after an international break, an away game, not too easy – but we did very well,” Tuchel told BBC Match of the Day.

“It’s never easy after an international break so full credit to the players. It was a good performance and excellent result. We started very strongly and the first half was a very strong performance.

“We could have been more clinical, more precise, a bit less hectic in the last third, to create even more chances or to convert the chances better and score the third goal a bit earlier.

“But we were very focused, we defended very well and with the overall performance and attitude, I’m very happy.”

Chelsea FC will take on Juventus at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

