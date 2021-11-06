Thomas Tuchel has revealed his delight at the way Trevoh Chalobah has started the season with Chelsea FC after the defender signed a new long-term contract last week.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal on Thursday after an impressive start to the new campaign which has seen him help the Blues to keep four clean sheets from his five Premier League starts so far.

Chalobah has scored two goals in six games in the top flight in total this term and has notched up 10 appearances in all competitions for the south west London side.

The Sierra Leone-born defender has now seen his promising start to the new campaign rewarded with a new deal – and Tuchel has admitted that he has been thoroughly impressed by the way Chalobah has been been performing so far.

“His consistency [has impressed me],” said Tuchel. “He can produce the same performances in different games at this young age. It’s a new challenge for him to be now a regular player for Chelsea.

“He was very strong in pre-season, showed no nerves in the pre-season games and when it came to the first start, he played in Super Cup. That was impressive because he did what he did in the friendlies. This is what I like a lot about him.

“He’s doing his thing and he is not affected in the moment by too much praise or by the pressure that can arise with spectators.

“He can still and needs to improve in his things. The level he can provide is very high, I’m super happy. He is a calm guy, very focused and knows what he wants.”

Speaking after signing his new long-term deal – a four-and-a-half year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2026 – Chalobah expressed his gratitude and delight at being given the chance to impress in the Chelsea FC first team.

“I’m really excited and grateful to sign for this club, my boyhood club,” said Chalobah. “I’ve been here since I was nine years old and to have the opportunity to sign a new deal, it’s an exciting moment for me.

“From being here so young, coming to be ball boy, watching the players and Champions League nights. To then be in the team, winning a lot of games and the start we’ve had, it’s been amazing.

“I think for me the next thing is just getting as many games as I can and not stopping and not relaxing. I think that’s the worst thing, for me, for a player to sign a new deal and just to take their foot off the gas. I want to go further because I believe I can.”

Chalobah came through Chelsea FC’s youth system and made his full Blues debut in the Uefa Super Cup win over Villarreal back in August.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

