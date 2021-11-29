‘He was poor today’: Pundit slams Chelsea FC star after 1-1 draw with Man United

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has criticised Timo Werner for a “poor” performance for Chelsea FC against Manchester United on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was unable to find the net for the south west London side on home turf as Thomas Tuchel’s men had to come from behind to earn a point in front of their home fans.

Jorginho slotted home his penalty in the 69th minute after the Italy international’s mistake had led to Jadon Sancho firing Manchester United into the lead with a cool finish in the 50th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Werner played 82 minutes of the game but was unable to score for the Blues, with the German not having netted in the Premier League since the 3-1 win over Southampton at the start of October.

The forward has only managed to score one goal and make one assist in eight Premier League games for the Blues this season and former Blues star Hasselbaink was not at all impressed by his performance on Sunday.

Asked about Werner’s display, Hasselbaink said on Sky Sports, quoted by Metro: “Poor, poor.

“With the ball, without the ball, he was poor today. Normally he is really sharp with his runs but it was poor.

“At the end of the day, you’re a number nine so you’re going to be judged on the opportunities you get and what you do with it. It wasn’t good enough.”

Werner has scored a total of three goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane is not backing Chelsea FC to win the title this season despite their one-point advantage at the top of the table as things stand.

The Blues’ draw on Sunday allowed Manchester City to close the gap at the top, with Liverpool FC two points behind the leaders in third place.

And Keane feels that defending champions Manchester City are the favourites to go on and win the title this season despite Chelsea FC’s current position and form.

“I kind of wrote off Manchester City last year and regretted it because they turned it on from November and won it so easily,” Keane said on Sky Sports after Sunday’s game.

“At this moment in time, as brilliant as Liverpool and Chelsea are, I’d go with Man City.”

