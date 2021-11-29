Thomas Tuchel admits ‘it wasn’t easy’ for Chelsea FC star against Man United

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Timo Werner struggled for match sharpness during Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Germany international made his first Premier League start since mid-October for the Blues as the south west London side had to come from a goal down to earn a point.

Werner had been sidelined with a hamstring issue but he played 82 minutes of the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Chelsea FC earned a point from the game as Jorginho’s second-half penalty cancelled out Jadon Sancho’s opener in south west London.

Werner was unable to find the net despite having a number of good chances in the box for Tuchel’s men.

And speaking after the game, Blues boss Tuchel admitted that the German was struggling for match sharpness despite him having impressed in training at Cobham recently.

“I think that we still see that Timo hasn’t played for a long time,” said Tuchel after the game. “So can we expect that he is on his absolute peak? No, we cannot. So it’s always a bit of what can we expect in this moment.

“He looked very sharp in training, scored many goals in the last two training sessions. That’s why I went with my gut and put him on the pitch and hoped that he could maybe hurt the two central defenders.

“It was a decision for Timo because he looked really sharp and had the goal against Juventus so we thought maybe he could be decisive or the big threat in the middle.

“It wasn’t easy for him today and you could see that he clearly lacks some games and from here we go.”

Tuchel brought on Romelu Lukaku for the final eight minutes of the Premier League clash but the Belgian was unable to help the Blues to conjure an equaliser following his own injury lay-off.

“If Romelu’s fully fit he’s a starter for us but he’s not in the moment,” Tuchel continued.

“It was more than I actually wanted to use him but the game was so close to the opponent’s goal that we thought he could help with this, pushing, maybe one last touch. We were lacking a bit of a threat in the middle of the goal.”

Both Lukaku and Werner will be hoping to be involved from the start when Chelsea FC – who are one point clear at the top of the table – return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a trip to face Watford.

