Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel rates Hakim Ziyech’s performance against Malmo

Thomas Tuchel says he would like to see Hakim Ziyech work to improve his decision making on the pitch and believes that the attacker can still become more “clinical” after he fired Chelsea FC to a 1-0 win at Malmo on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old made his third start of the season in the Champions League for the Blues in Sweden and he scored the only goal of the game in the second half, when he tapped home from close range after being found by Callum Hudson-Odoi’s accurate pass.

Ziyech’s only other goal this season came in the Uefa Super Cup clash against Villarreal back in August and he will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks.

The Morocco international has only started two of Chelsea FC’s 10 games in the Premier League this season after he suffered a shoulder injury in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Tuchel was pleased by Ziyech’s performance on Tuesday night but feels that the attacking midfielder still has lots of room for improvement as he aims to make himself a regular in the Chelsea FC team.

Asked about Ziyech’s performance, Tuchel said: “We always rely on his work-rate and his intensity in counter-pressing, his awareness. There is space for him to improve in decision making and connections on the pitch to be more consistent.

“With the ball he can still be more clinical and grow more into our rhythm. The injury in his shoulder cost him a lot, even if he pushed hard to come back early. He is still not 100 per cent free, and especially the offensive players love freedom in turning.

“A goal like this helps the most, so I’m happy for him and for Callum with the assist. It was decisive.”

Reflecting on the result overall, Tuchel insisted that his side were worthy winners after the victory kept them in second place in Group H, three points behind leaders Juventus.

“It was a deserved win, a close one,” said Tuchel. “There are a lot of reasons why you can stumble today, the pitch wasn’t in good condition, two away games and a lot of travelling, some injured players, but we don’t need to look for reasons because we got the job done.”

The south west London side are in Premier League action on Saturday when they welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip