Thomas Tuchel offers his reaction to Liverpool FC and Man City results

Thomas Tuchel has played down the significance of Liverpool FC and Manchester City’s dropped points after watching his Chelsea FC maintain their place at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Newcastle United.

The south west London side made it four wins on the bounce in the Premier League when they claimed an impressive victory at St James’ Park to continue their fine form.

Results elsewhere helped the Blues to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points, with Liverpool FC having been held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion at home, and Manchester City suffering a shock 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at The Etihad.

However, Blues boss Tuchel insists that he paid no attention to the other results and was purely focused on his own side.

Asked about the points dropped by Liverpool FC and Manchester City, Tuchel replied: “It will never be the moment when we celebrate results on the other pitches.

“It’s first of all far too early and second, we want to focus on ourselves. If you think that we are even happier now [because of the other results], absolutely this is not true.

“I’m absolutely happy today with the performance off the ball. The effort and discipline that we put into the moments off the ball, that was the key to the win.”

Reece James scored twice in the second half and Jorginho netted a late penalty to claim an important victory for the Blues against the Magpies.

James has been in excellent form this season and the 21-year-old has now scored four goals and made two assists in seven Premier League games for the Blues.

“Reece is allowed to come inside, it’s not a problem,” said Tuchel. “It’s about all the spaces where we want to attack from.

“We have players in all the spaces where we want to be dangerous so if there is a winger pinned wide or waiting wide, Reece is absolutely allowed to take the space. We need the wing-backs to arrive also in the box in the end of our attacks.”

Chelsea FC are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Malmo in the group stage.

