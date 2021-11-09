Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Christian Pulisic

Thomas Tuchel is hoping that Chelsea FC playmaker Christian Pulisic can gradually continue his return to full fitness while on international duty with the USA.

The American has been missing for a large portion of the current campaign due to an ankle injury suffered the last time he was away with his country.

Indeed, Pulisic has only made one Premier League start so far this season and he came on to play the final five minutes of the 1-1 draw with Burnley in the top flight at the weekend.

Tuchel will be hoping that Pulisic returns from international duty without any further injury issues as the playmaker aims to return to full fitness with club and country.

The Chelsea FC boss feels that the 23-year-old has been slowly easing his way back into first-team football and doesn’t want to see the midfielder suffer any further setbacks on the road to recovery.

“I think you can see from the minutes he’s had, then the questions of whether he’s at his peak level are answered,” Tuchel said at the weekend.

“It will take time with Christian because he’s been out for such a long time this season, but he is easing his way back in and is doing well.

“I hope that the US national team are responsible with him and they don’t overuse him too much in the international fixture.

“Christian still feels a little bit of pain but of course, he absolutely wants to come back to full fitness and at his peak level of performance that he’s shown before.

“It’s a matter of managing the pain in his ankle, not a matter of a re-injury or anything like that. It’s just that things are still a bit painful for him.

“He desperately wanted to come back and we need him back, because he’s a big player for us. He’s tried so hard when he’s come in on recent games and it was a good start for him in Malmo, and then the 10 minutes or so he got against Burnley.

“I have to say, we are always a little worried when our players go away with the national team because it’s out of our control but there is also a responsibility for Christian to not get carried away and try too much.

“Of course, I understand that playing for your country is emotional and he will want to give everything to help his country win a super-important match. Hopefully the minutes will elevate him for when he returns to us and he will be in a better place physically.”

Pulisic has only made two substitute appearances for Chelsea FC since returning injury from international duty at the start of September.

Last season, the American scored four goals and made two assists in 27 Premier League games for the south west London side as they finished fourth in the table.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they face Leicester City away from home on 20 November.

As things stand, the Blues are three points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table.

