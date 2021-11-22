Thomas Tuchel has insisted that Antonio Rudiger remains “fully committed” to Chelsea FC as the clock continues to tick down on the defender’s contract.

The 28-year-old continued his bright start to the season on Saturday when he scored the opener and helped Chelsea FC to keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 Premier League victory at Leicester City.

That win kept Chelsea FC three points clear at the top of the Premier League table as Tuchel aims to steer his side to their first top-flight title since 2017.

Rudiger has been in excellent form for the south west London side since Tuchel’s appointment back in January and he has scored two goals in 11 Premier League games so far this term. The German has also featured in all four of the Blues’ Champions League games this term.

His future at the club has been a source of uncertainty due to the fact that his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

The Blues are believed to be in talks with the Germany international about extending his deal but as things stand he could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Tuchel, however, has indicated that he is confident that Rudiger will sign a new deal and commit his future to the south west London side.

“It was a very strong performance again from Toni,” said Tuchel after the win at the King Power Stadium.

“It [the contract situation] does not affect this mentality, it does not affect his quality and it does absolutely not affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now.

“I am absolutely sure he feels the trust and respect and the love from the club and from the spectators.

“He is a big competitor and he is in exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league, he is at a club where he really matters and that suits him perfectly, so let’s be patient and hopefully we have a good ending.”

Rudiger scored one goal in 19 Premier League games for the Blues as they finished fourth last season.

Speaking last month, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Blues were still in discussions with Rudiger about a new deal.

“With Rudiger nothing has changed yet,” Romano said in October. “There are still talks with Chelsea but they haven’t agreed a new salary. So let’s see if they’ll be able to do it in the coming days or weeks. At the moment, they haven’t been able to do it.

“Chelsea are still talking to Rudiger – the talks haven’t collapsed.”

Chelsea FC will now focus on Champions League affairs and their home clash against Juventus on Tuesday night.

