Willy Caballero “strongly believes” that Edouard Mendy is the best goalkeeper in the world on current form following his sparkling performances for Chelsea FC this season.

The south west London side have made an excellent start to the new season and currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, and their good form has been thanks largely to their strong defensive unit.

Indeed, Chelsea FC have only conceded a mere four goals in the Premier League this season to help them build a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Mendy has been a key figure at the back for the south west London side this season, with the goalkeeper having produced a number of fine displays, including a memorable man-of-the-match performance in the 1-0 win at Brentford last month.

The 29-year-old Senegal international – who joined from Rennes last summer – also helped Chelsea FC to keep a clean sheet in their 4-0 thrashing of Juventus on Tuesday night as Thomas Tuchel’s men booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare.

Speaking before Tuesday’s game, former Chelsea FC goalkeeper Caballero lavished praise on Mendy and claimed that there is no better shot-stopper in world football right now.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by Metro, Caballero said: “I believe strongly that Ed Mendy is the best goalkeeper [in the world] – last year and at the moment this year he is the best.

“As he arrived last season in training I saw an amazingly talented goalkeeper in terms of power, in terms of speed – he is so fast when diving.

“He has very long arms and everyone wants that as a goalkeeper. He is showing in every single game that he is calm and he is improving with his feet, he is playing very well in the build-up.

“He is winning points for Chelsea – not just last season but this season too. He is enjoying performing at this level and keeping clean sheets.”

Tuesday night’s clean sheet came in Tuchel’s 50th game in charge of the Blues – and his side have only conceded 24 goals in all of those games since he succeeded Frank Lampard back in January.

Tuchel this week praised his side for their defensive stability and singled out his defenders for the “brave” performances they have been producing to provide the main foundation for their impressive form.

Speaking after Tuesday’s win, Tuchel said: “It’s not written above the manager’s office ‘defence is what counts!’ It’s a huge part of the game. Sometimes defending is the best way to get control of the game and protect us against counter-attacks.

“I feel us very aware and I am thankful for the invisible work, that we are very disciplined and that protects us. When we have to defend we dig in and we really defend, so with a bit of luck and good goalkeeping this is possible.

“I felt from day one we very brave in our approach to defending. We had instantly a lot of ball possession always so from there we try to create chances and to be dangerous. Then comes a new season and we try to recreate it because the group is a bit new.”

Tuchel’s side will host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

