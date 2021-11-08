Chelsea FC are ready to launch a bid to sign Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is quoting unnamed reports in Hungary and Turkey claiming that Szalai has attracted interest from a number of clubs after the central defender impressed in Hungary’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

The same article states that the 23-year-old has been likened to Liverpool FC defensive stalwart Virgil van Dijk after his composed performances for Fenerbahce.

According to the same story, Leicester City and West Ham United have previously shown an interest in the Hungary international but Szalai remained in the Super Lig.

The Sun says that reports in both Hungary and Turkey suggest Chelsea FC have been keeping tabs on Szalai ahead of a potential bid for the Fenerbahce defender in January.

The report also states that the south west London side are ready to make an offer in the region of £17m for the Hungarian centre-half.

Fenerbahce would be prepared to cash-in on their tall defender in order to allow the Turkish side to revamp their squad ahead of the second part of the 2021-22 season, according to the story.

The Sun point out that Fenerbahce could stand to make a tidy profit given that they signed Szalai for just £1.8m from Cypriot side Apollon Limassol in January.

Szalai’s current contract with Fenerbahce is set to run until 2025 so the Turkish club are in a strong negotiating position should Chelsea FC look to start talks about a potential deal for the Hungarian.

Chelsea FC dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. They will return to action with a trip to Leicester City after the international break on 20 November.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip