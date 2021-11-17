Chelsea FC can expect to face competition from Newcastle United for the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in next summer’s transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Tchouameni is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League after his impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are heading interest in the 21-year-old but Liverpool FC and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the AS Monaco midfielder.

According to the same story, the French club value Tchouameni at around £43m after the midfielder emerged as fully-fledged France international over the past 12 months or so.

El Nacional write that Newcastle are ready to enter the race for Tchouameni’s signature to provide Chelsea FC with some stiff competition for the France star.

The Catalan media outlet write Newcastle’s Saudi owners are ready to make a huge offer for the Monaco starlet in an attempt to usurp their Premier League rivals.

Tchouameni could be tempted by a move to Newcastle with the promise of regular first-team football under Eddie Howe ahead of the 2022 World Cup next summer, according to the report.

The France midfielder has scored two goals in 20 games for Monaco this term.

He moved to the Principality from Bordeaux in January 2020 when he signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Monaco.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was quick to praise his compatriot as France won the Uefa Nations League trophy earlier this season.

“He’s not a boy, he’s a man,” Pogba is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News when asked about Tchouameni.

“It’s a pleasure to play next to him, he provides a lot… plenty of energy, technical quality and extraordinary physicality.

“I hope to play plenty of games together and always be on his side.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip