Liverpool FC could look to sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea FC, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Reds could offer the United States international an escape route from south west London after a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge for Pulisic.

The same article states that the 23-year-old’s career has stalled at Chelsea FC due to a number of factors such as injuries, loss of form and big-name arrivals at Stamford Bridge.

According to the same story, Pulisic is “reportedly unhappy” at Chelsea FC under Thomas Tuchel after falling down the pecking order to fuel speculation surrounding his future in the English capital.

The report claims that a move to Anfield for Pulisic would “solve problems for both sides” in the January transfer window.

The Daily Star highlights that Liverpool FC could be in the market to sign a new attacker in the January transfer window seeing as Jurgen Klopp will be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during the African Cup of Nations early next year.

The report states that Liverpool FC could provide Pulisic with “the perfect opportunity” to reignite his Premier League career.

Liverpool FC were heavily linked with Pulisic before his move to Chelsea FC given Klopp’s ties with the American’s former employers Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Blues managed to win the race for the highly-rated United States international’s signature after agreeing to pay £58m for Pulisic.

The Chelsea FC playmaker has scored 18 times in 81 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at the south west London side.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks warned Pulisic earlier this year that he needs to be more resilient to establish himself as a Premier League great.

“I am in no doubt that Pulisic is a top-class player and capable of scoring 10-15 goals a season,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column back in April.

“However, in order to do that you need to be resilient and remain fit, and therein lies Pulisic’s problem – he cannot remain fit for any length of time.”

