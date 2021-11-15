Chelsea FC are poised to submit a £34m offer for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC have earmarked the Brazil international as a defender capable of improving Thomas Tuchel’s backline.

The same article states that the Blues are braced to lose at least one key defender in the January or summer transfer window considering the uncertainty surrounding the future of Germany international Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge.

According to the same story, the former AS Roma defender doesn’t lack suitors as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on Rudiger’s contract situation.

The report points out that Andreas Christensen could also join Rudiger in becoming a free agent next summer, with the south west London side still to tie down the Denmark international to a new deal.

The article highlights that Chelsea FC need to inject youth into their backline given that Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are in their thirties and heading towards the end of their professional careers.

El Nacional is reporting that the Blues are prepared to pay £34m for Militao in order to secure Tuchel one of his preferred choices at centre-half.

However, the report highlights that Chelsea FC could have a tough time convincing Real Madrid to sell, considering that the Spanish club’s president Florentino Perez is already hoping to extend the 23-year-old’s current deal.

Militao moved to Real Madrid in a €50m deal from FC Porto in 2019, putting pen to paper on a six-year deal with the La Liga giants.

The Brazilian defender has scored two goals in 57 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Real Madrid.

Chelsea FC will head to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

