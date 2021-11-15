Chelsea FC are competing with La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for Bayer Leverkusen teenager Florian Wirtz, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that the Blues have been alerted to the 18-year-old thanks to his clinical performances in the Bundesliga this term.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are facing competition from both England and Spain for the teenager as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on a potential deal for Wirtz.

According to the same story, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Wirtz’s situation ahead of the January transfer window as the Leverkusen star continues to impress in the Bundesliga.

The article reveals that Chelsea FC and Real Madrid are the two sides who have shown concrete interest in the former FC Koln starlet – but more clubs could enter into the picture in the coming months.

El Nacional suggest that Xavi’s appointment as the new FC Barcelona manager could propel the Catalan side to the front of the queue seeing as Wirtz is an admirer of the ex-midfielder.

The Catalan newspaper add that FC Barcelona could struggle to compete financially with Chelsea FC and Real Madrid in a bidding war considering their well-documented financial troubles that led to Lionel Messi’s exit.

Wirtz has scored four times and has made six assists in the Bundesliga this season, while the teenager has scored three goals in four Europa League appearances.

The Leverkusen teenager has netted a remarkable 16 goals in 61 games in all competitions over the past two years at the Bundesliga side despite only turning 18 in May.

Chelsea FC signed Wirtz’s compatriot Kai Havertz in a £72m deal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, and the German netted the winning goal in the Champions League final win over Manchester City last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip