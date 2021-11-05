AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is planning another raid on his former club Chelsea FC to sign Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Mourinho is looking to improve his options in the Roma squad after a difficult start to his reign in the Italian capital.

The same article states that AS Roma are prepared to back Mourinho in the January transfer window despite already providing the Portuguese head coach with the funds to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea FC in the summer.

According to the same story, Mourinho has ambitiously identified Loftus-Cheek and Rudiger as potential targets in the upcoming transfer window along with Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.

The report states that Loftus-Cheek may be available to sign seeing as the English midfielder has struggled to secure a regular starting spot under Thomas Tuchel, despite a number of promising cameos.

Corriere dello Sport highlights that Rudiger has little over six months left to run on his current deal at Chelsea FC to raise the possibility of the Germany international leaving on a free transfer next summer.

The Italian media outlet points out that AS Roma would likely face intense competition for Rudiger’s signature from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier this week, Chelsea FC manager Tuchel urged Loftus-Cheek to step up his performances despite the England star’s impressive display in the 1-0 win over Malmo.

“I was a bit worried in the first 15 minutes if Ruben can find another gear but I heard before it was his first Champions League match since 2015 from the start,” Tuchel told his post-match news conference after Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

“Yeah, I think we can give the boys credit sometimes to be maybe nervous and find their way into the match. I am happy he fought his way through and in the moment it is symbolic for me he does not disappear or stay invisible.

“He wants to dominate opponents, he wants not to just be a part of the game because I think he is too talented to just be a part of the group. He needs to use his full potential – that is the absolute key for him – and if he does like in this moment he can be a big part of the squad.

“That is why I am very happy and after the first 15 minutes he was involved in a lot of dangerous moments for us. I am happy he pushes himself through these little downs and comes up with another strong performance.

“I am very happy with him and the next step is to show consistency and push himself because the limit can constantly be pushed because he has so much potential.”

