Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Burnley to continue their winning run under Thomas Tuchel on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will start the Premier League weekend at the top of the table with a three-point lead over Liverpool FC in the title race.

Chelsea FC have won their last four Premier League games to establish a slender lead over Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

The Blues have only conceded three times in 10 games to highlight their defensive improvements under the German head coach.

Chelsea FC’s only loss in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign so far came in a 1-0 defeat by title rivals Manchester City in September.

Burnley are in the relegation zone following a return of one win in the Premier League season.

However, Sean Dyche’s side ended their winless run last time out with a 3-1 victory over Brentford at Turf Moor to build some momentum ahead of their trip to the English capital.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 2-0 win against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Burnley got a very good win against Brentford last week,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “Going to Stamford Bridge is a very different proposition, however.

“Chelsea took a while to get going against Newcastle but ended up trampling all over them. This game could go a similar way, with the Blues having to wait for a breakthrough.”

Chelsea FC were 1-0 winners against Malmo in Sweden in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Hakim Ziyech scored a second-half winner as the Morocco international looks to force his way into Tuchel’s first-team plans.

And Tuchel was pleased with the African forward’s performance at Malmo.

“We always rely on his work-rate and his intensity in counter-pressing, his awareness,” Tuchel told Chelsea FC’s website. “There is space for him to improve in decision making and connections on the pitch to be more consistent.

“With the ball he can still be more clinical and grow more into our rhythm. The injury in his shoulder cost him a lot, even if he pushed hard to come back early. He is still not 100 per cent free, and especially the offensive players love freedom in turning.

“A goal like this helps the most, so I’m happy for him and for Callum with the assist. It was decisive.”

Chelsea FC have won their last four Premier League games against Burnley, with the Clarets securing three points in just one of their last 10 meetings.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip