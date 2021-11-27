Michael Owen predicts the scoreline of Chelsea FC v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 3-1 home victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues head into the game looking to continue their recent good form after having won four of their last five games in the top flight.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are preparing for their trip to London as they continue their search for an interim manager until the end of the season, with Michael Carrick in temporary charge for now.

Carrick led the Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek and he will now try to mastermind a similarly impressive performance away to Chelsea FC.

The recent record favours the visitors on Sunday, with Chelsea FC winless in their last seven Premier League games against Manchester United. The Red Devils, meanwhile, have kept a clean sheet in their last four Premier League meetings with Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils have also triumphed in three of their last four visits to Stamford Bridge.

However, despite Manchester United’s recent dominance of this fixture, former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is convinced that Chelsea FC will claim the three points to continue their title push in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Super Sunday sees Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge. Michael Carrick got the desired reaction from his players midweek, although this is a bigger test.

“Chelsea were awesome against Juventus. They’re defensively rock solid, something that you must be if you have aspirations of winning the title.

“I think Carrick will play the likes of [Donny] van de Beek and [Jadon] Sancho again here, but Chelsea, for me, are just too strong. I’m siding with the Blues to take all three points.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Watford in their next Premier League game in midweek, while Manchester United will welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip