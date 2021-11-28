Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Blues will be hoping to at least maintain their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following an impressive start to the 2021-22 season under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea FC have only lost to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in their opening 12 games in the top-flight campaign but Tuchel’s side start the weekend three points ahead of the defending champions.

The south west London side were 4-0 winners against Juventus in their penultimate Champions League group-stage fixture to cruise into the competition’s round of 16.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend following a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Red Devils have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge and the former England international led the club to a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a narrow 2-1 win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

“Chelsea showed you can have a successful season with an interim manager when they won the FA Cup under Guus Hiddink in 2009, but it is a big call for Manchester United to go down that route,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“United’s track record when it comes to big decisions is hardly impressive recently, is it? Chelsea, meanwhile, seem to have made a very good one by appointing Thomas Tuchel at the start of the year.”

Chelsea FC will be without Ben Chilwell after the England defender sustained a knee ligament injury during the south west London side’s 4-0 home win over Juventus on Tuesday.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Chelsea FC’s home clash against Manchester United, Tuchel provided an update on Chilwell’s injury status.

“Ben is out,” Tuchel said. “He has a partial injury of his ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] and the decision is to treat it conservatively.

“The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and will be fully available, or if he needs surgery after that.”

Chelsea FC are winless in their last seven games against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Blues are the second-highest goal-scorers in the Premier League this season but Chelsea FC have failed to score in their last four outings against Sunday’s opponents.

