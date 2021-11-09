Harry Redknapp names the one player Tottenham must sign in January

Harry Redknapp believes that Antonio Conte should move “heaven and earth” to bring Giorgio Chiellini to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

The Italian head coach is currently settling into life as Spurs’ new manager after he was brought in as Nuno Espirito Santo’s replacement last week.

Conte oversaw a victory over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League last week, before his side were held to a goalless draw by Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Spurs are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and six points adrift of the top four after 11 games of the new campaign.

Attentions are naturally likely to turn towards the January transfer window and the players Spurs could look to bring in to bolster their squad in the midway point of the campaign.

And former Spurs boss Redknapp believes that 37-year-old Juventus defender Chiellini should be the player at the top of the north London club’s shopping list this winter.

Speaking to The Sun, Redknapp said: “If I were Conte, the first thing I’d be doing is telling Daniel Levy there is another Italian who should be joining him in north London as soon as possible.

“Over the next few weeks, no doubt, we’ll see a list of the supposed big-name targets he wants when the transfer window opens.

“I doubt very much if 37-year-old Giorgio Chiellini will be on it but, for me, he’s the one man the new Spurs manager should move heaven and Earth to bring to London with him.

“I know they’d hardly be signing someone for the long term, but in terms of sorting them out immediately, there would be no one better.

“And we saw once again on Thursday against Vitesse Arnhem – hardly one of Europe’s big guns – how badly Spurs need someone to take command of that defence.

“I’ve said plenty of times that squad is packed with talent but what they really need is a leader, an organiser, a winner – and Chiellini ticks every one of those boxes.

“And as for his age? Well, he didn’t do too badly at the heart of that Italian defence in the Euros, did he? It’s not as though he’s finished, by any means.

“I love the guy, he’s a real character, and even if it’s only for a year, two at most, he could transform the place.”

Despite the disappointment of dropping points on Merseyside on Sunday, Conte insisted that he was encouraged by the spirit shown by his Tottenham players.

“Today I saw the heart of my players, the passion, the will to fight, the will to sacrifice, to understand this was a very difficult moment for us,” said Conte after the game. “And to see this makes me more confident for the future.

“Sometimes you can teach players the tactical aspect and physical aspect, but the heart and passion you either have or not – my players showed me they are in a good position, this is a good point to start.”

Next up for Tottenham is a home clash against Leeds United on Sunday 21 November.

