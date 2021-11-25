Leeds United are hoping to sign Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea FC in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Leeds are interested in a potential swoop to sign the England international on loan from Chelsea FC in the January transfer window.

The same article states that the West Yorkshire side are looking to get their January transfer plans in order before the window opens at the end of next month.

According to the same story, Leeds are under pressure to improve their performances in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign after a difficult second season back in the Premier League.

The Daily Express write that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has urged the club’s transfer chief Victor Orta to secure a loan deal for Barkley from Chelsea FC.

The report reveals that the former Everton playmaker would be open to a loan move in order to get more first-team football under his belt after falling out of favour under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC.

Leeds have limited funds for the January transfer window so the signing of Barkley on loan would help to keep the books balanced at the West Yorkshire side, according to the article.

Barkley has made eight appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC this season but the 27-year-old has been featured in just two Premier League games.

The England international has struggled to establish himself at Chelsea FC since moving to the Stamford Bridge outfit on a free transfer from boyhood club Everton in 2017.

Barkley has scored 11 times in 94 games over the past five seasons, going out on loan to Aston Villa last term.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC boss Tuchel has urged his side to keep their feet on the ground after their 4-0 thrashing of Juventus on Tuesday night.

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner helped the Blues book their place in the Champions League last-16 thanks to a dominant display.

“To score so many goals against a team who defend so well is an amazing achievement so it was a fantastic evening for us with a great result,” said Tuchel, whose side host Manchester United on Sunday. “It’s important now to enjoy it, not to get carried away but to enjoy it.

“Tomorrow is a day off for the players and they fully deserve it but then from Thursday afternoon we prepare the next match. We will keep the feet on the ground but it was a very strong match.”

