‘Captain America’: Romelu Lukaku reacts to Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Leicester

Romelu Lukaku took to Twitter to celebrate Chelsea FC’s emphatic 3-0 win against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues travelled to Leicester looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge in their last game before the international break.

Chelsea FC were without Lukaku as the Belgium international continues to recover from an injury problem after a subdued start to his second spell at the south west London side.

The Champions League holders broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when Rudiger steered a header past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from Ben Chilwell’s corner.

Kante doubled the away side’s lead when he scored against his former club with a brilliant long-range strike in the 28th minute.

Lukaku was quick to take to social media to react to Chelsea FC’s brilliant start to the Premier League clash.

Lukaku wrote on Twitter: “NG!!!!!!! Merci”

Tuchel brought on Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech in the second half and the two substitutes combined for Chelsea FC’s third.

Lukaku clearly enjoyed seeing the United States international get on the score sheet as he took to Twitter again.

Lukaku posted: “Captain america 3-0 💯”

Chelsea FC have only lost one Premier League game in the 2021-22 campaign, leading Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the title race.

The Blues will welcome Serie A giants Juventus to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday night before Chelsea FC will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge next Sunday.

