Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will be held to a 1-1 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to return to winning ways after Chelsea FC were held to a surprise 1-1 draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge in their last Premier League game before the international break.

Chelsea FC will start the weekend in top spot in the Premier League and three points in front of Manchester City and West Ham United ahead of their trip to Leicester.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have scored 27 times and have conceded just four goals in an impressive start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, only losing to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester have struggled with consistency in the current campaign following a return of four victories, four defeats and three stalemates.

The Foxes have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave Brendan Rodgers’ side in 12th place in the table and 11 points adrift of Chelsea FC.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to draw 1-1 with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Chelsea are still top of the table but they hit a little bump before the international break when they were held at home by Burnley,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I think they might drop more points here too. Every team has had players away on international duty but this is a tricky trip for the Blues, even if they had been able to prepare for it properly.

“Jamie Vardy will be lying in wait, and Leicester are going to spark into life sooner or later – they have got too many good players not to find some form eventually.”

Chelsea FC ended a six-game winless run against Leicester in May when Tuchel’s men were 2-1 winners against the Foxes just days after the Blues lost to Rodgers’ side in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Blues are looking to win four successive Premier League games on the road without conceding a goal for the first time since 2008.

Leicester have only won two of their last eight top-flight fixtures.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip