Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leicester City v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory away to Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues head into the game looking to get back on track after they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Burnley at home before the international break.

Despite that slip-up, Chelsea FC still lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, with Thomas Tuchel’s men three points clear of second-placed Manchester City heading into this weekend’s round of games.

The Blues have conceded the fewest goals of any team in the Premier League this term, with Tuchel’s men having let in just four goals all season.

Leicester City, meanwhile, will start the weekend in 12th place in the Premier League table, with Brendan Rodgers’ side having only picked up two wins from their last five outings in the top flight.

The Foxes are 11 points behind Chelsea FC heading into Saturday’s clash at the King Power Stadium.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is expecting to see Chelsea FC snatch a 2-1 victory against Leicester City to keep up their Premier League title charge.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This should be a fantastic game and a brilliant one to kick-start the return of the Premier League.

“Leicester have been too inconsistent this season, but I think they’ll return from the break energised. They are still a very good side when they play at their best, as shown when they beat Man United 4-2 here.

“Thomas Tuchel was furious to drop points at home to Burnley last time out. The Blues were leading and cruising, but you are always vulnerable if you don’t get that crucial second goal.

“It’s a big week for the club with games at home to Juventus and Man United to follow, so I’m expecting a good performance here.

“There’s not much to separate these two but I think Chelsea will narrowly edge it. I’m going for 2-1 Chelsea.”

After Saturday’s clash, Chelsea FC will take on Manchester United, Watford and West Ham United in the lead-up to the hectic festive fixture schedule in the Premier League.

The Blues are also in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they host Juventus at Stamford Bridge.

