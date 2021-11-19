Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Leicester City v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The south west London side are looking to get back to winning ways after the international break following their 1-1 draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge in their most recent top-flight outing.

Despite dropping points last time out, Chelsea FC are still three points clear at the top of the Premier League table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The Blues are set to face a Leicester City side who are unbeaten in their past three home Premier League matches against Chelsea FC at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are 12th in the Premier League table as things stand and are 11 points behind leaders Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC have only lost three of their last 18 Premier League clashes against Leicester heading into this game – and former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson feels that the Blues will be able to snatch a narrow win away from home on Saturday.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “When you come back from an international break, it’s always a bit of a leveller for the teams in the Premier League.

“It’s a tough game for Chelsea, but the truth is Leicester City aren’t in great form and there’s a lot going on at the club at the moment.

“There’s so much talk about Brendan Rodgers potentially replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, so will it unsettle them?

“They were well beaten by Arsenal and need to return to their best to have a realistic chance of going toe-to-toe with Chelsea.

“I’m going to go for a Chelsea win. They were by far the better team against Burnley but weren’t ruthless enough in front of goal.

“The Premier League will come back and bite you in the backside if you don’t take your chances and that was exactly the case with Chelsea before the international break.

“They have a lot of injured players at the moment, but Chelsea’s squad is massive and they should be able to cope.”

Leicester City beat Chelsea FC 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley back in May.

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they host Juventus at Stamford Bridge in their next group game.

