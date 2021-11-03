‘Exquisite’: Rio Ferdinand reacts to 23-year-old’s display in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Atletico

Rio Ferdinand described Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance as “quality” after the Liverpool FC defender made two assists in their 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Reds were looking to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stage with a fourth successive victory after beating AC Milan, FC Porto and Atletico Madrid in Group B.

Liverpool FC surged into a 2-0 lead just as they did in Madrid last month thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in the first half at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold produced a brilliant cross in the 13th minute when the England international managed to pick out Jota, who guided a header into the net from close range.

The 23-year-old was the provider for Liverpool FC’s second goal in the 21st minute when Mane steered a finish past Jan Oblak from Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand raved about Alexander-Arnold’s display in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico at Anfield.

“Trent Alexander Arnold has shown quality in wide areas, something which has never been in question with him,” Ferdinand told BT Sport. “It was there for all to see.

“Exquisite balls into the box for people to finish off.”

Alexander-Arnold has scored one goal and has made five assists in all competitions this season to make a brilliant start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Jota opened his account in the Champions League this season with his header in the 13th minute, taking his tally to five goals in all competitions this term.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen felt that Jota’s header was a goal that typified the Reds under Jurgen Klopp this season.

It’s normally Henderson that’s in the position that Trent is in,” Owen said during half-time of BT Sport’s coverage of Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win.

“It gets rolled back and he hits a great ball. It’s unbelievable. You can see he is already looking at the space and what’s on. When the ball gets rolled back, he knows exactly what to do.

“I spoke before the game about how Jota likes to get in the six-yard box these days. It’s a typical Liverpool goal. It’s brilliant.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to West Ham United in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

