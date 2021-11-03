‘Special’: Peter Crouch raves about Sadio Mane in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Atletico

Peter Crouch singled out Sadio Mane for “special” praise after his goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Senegal international has been in impressive form in the Premier League this season alongside his colleagues Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Jota broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when the Portugal international finished with a simple header thanks to the quality of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

The Reds doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Mane managed to divert Alexander-Arnold’s cross past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The 29-year-old started the move by picking up the ball and darting past a couple of Atletico defenders before Mane was on hand to guide his eighth goal of the season into the net.

Former Liverpool FC striker Crouch highlighted Mane’s versatility after the African forward produced a clinical finish to help the Reds secure three points in the Group B clash.

“Mane for this goal is special,” Crouch told BT Sport.

“He shows strength, awareness, ability.”

He added: “I’ll be honest with you, I’m not sure if it’s a shot or a cross [from Trent Alexander-Arnold] but because it’s Trent you have to give him the benefit of the doubt because he has that in his locker.”

Mane, who was part of the Liverpool FC side that won the Champions League in 2019, has scored against FC Porto and Atletico in the European competition this term.

Only Jamie Vardy and Mohamed Salah have scored more times in the Premier League than Mane in the 2021-22 season so far.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand explained why Mane gives opponents so much trouble.

“Mane is a nightmare for defenders to play against,” Ferdinand said. “He’s awful. He’s got everything in his locker: he can outmuscle you, he can outpace you, he’s got guile, he’s got quick feet. He’s got it all. I love watching him play.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

