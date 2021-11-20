Jamie Carragher raves about ‘unique’ Liverpool FC star during 4-0 win over Arsenal

Jamie Carragher lavished praise on the “unique” Trent Alexander-Arnold as the full-back helped Liverpool FC to claim a thumping 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold notched up two assists for his team-mates against the Gunners as he continued his good form and helped Liverpool FC to bounce back to winning ways following their loss to West Ham United last time out.

The 23-year-old has now made six assists and scored one goal in 10 Premier League games so far this season, and he has also created two goals in the Champions League.

And former Liverpool FC defender Carragher was full of praise for Alexander-Arnold following his influential display against the north Londoners as the Reds moved up into second place in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders Chelsea FC.

“He is unique,” Carragher said during commentary on Sky Sports. “To have the most creative player in the team at right-back… we’ve seen other great full-backs before in great teams, of course. I just think that whenever Trent is not playing for Liverpool, the lack of creativity really hits home.

“The team’s not set up for that really. Even the front three, [they] are very direct, very quick and very ruthless – but he’s that one player in the team who can just put his foot on the ball and play that killer pass.”

After a quiet start to the game, Sadio Mane netted the opener in the 39th minute when he nodded home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick.

Diogo Jota then punished Nuno Tavares for a sloppy mistake at the back and fired past Aaron Ramsdale in the 52nd minute, before Mohamed Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino made it four to the home side.

Despite Alexander-Arnold’s fine display, Carragher opted to give the man of the match award to Salah.

“He’s been a thorn in Arsenal’s side throughout the game,” Carragher said of Salah. “He hit some lovely passes. He’s been excellent again.”

Liverpool FC will now switch their focus back to Champions League affairs and their home clash against FC Porto on Wednesday night, before they host Southampton in the Premier League next weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain in fifth place and with return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime with a home clash against Newcastle United.

