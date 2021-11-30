BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has described Mohamed Salah as the best striker in the world despite the Liverpool FC forward failing to get on the score-sheet in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield.

The Egypt international has been in scintillating form in the Premier League this season with a return of 11 goals in 13 games to sit at the top of the division’s goal-scoring charts ahead of Jamie Vardy.

Salah teed up Diogo Jota for Liverpool FC’s opening goal on Saturday before the Portugal international doubled the home side’s advantage to put Jurgen Klopp’s men in control of the Premier League clash.

Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk wrapped up the three points either side of half-time but Salah was unable to add to his tally of 13 goals despite scoring in a 2-0 victory over FC Porto in mid-week.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was still amazed by Salah’s performance, especially one particular aspect of the Egyptian’s game.

“Some of my readers will be a little surprised that Diogo Jota is nowhere to be seen among my selections this week,” Crooks told BBC Sport. “That’s because I thought his performance (two goals or not) was ordinary in comparison to Sadio Mane and especially Salah.

“The Egypt international is a joy to watch at the moment. There isn’t a better striker in the word than Salah when he is playing for the team and not merely chasing goals. Against the Saints he was superb.

“What amazes me about Salah is his strength. He is lightning quick and extremely strong on the ball. However, Liverpool have a problem. They lose both Mane and Salah to the African Nations Cup in January. I wonder what impact that is going to have on their title chances.”

Salah has netted 17 goals in 18 games in all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign to hit top form this term as Liverpool FC continue to bounce back from a difficult Premier League campaign last season.

The former Chelsea FC man has scored 142 goals in 221 games over the past four-and-a-half seasons since his move to Liverpool FC from AS Roma in a £40m deal in 2017.

Mane managed to make the BBC Sport pundit’s team of the week ahead of Jota too despite the Senegal international also failing to find the net against the Saints.

Crooks explained that the former Saints man has found his best form alongside Salah in recent weeks following a dominant performance at Anfield.

“This was Mane at his best,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column. “The Senegal superstar was everywhere against a Southampton side that never came to terms with the demands of Anfield.

“When Mane is at his best he is not just scoring goals but affecting the play. He was desperately unlucky to have a brilliantly headed goal ruled offside after being on the end of an awful challenge by Jan Bednarek, who was lucky to remain on the pitch.

“Last week I criticised Jurgen Klopp for getting involved with Mikel Arteta and inflaming the crowd over a challenge that was tame in comparison to Bednarek’s tackle on Mane. Fair play to Klopp, he didn’t try to influence the referee’s decision in any way but Bednarek should have gone.”

