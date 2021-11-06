Ian Rush makes prediction about Liverpool FC signings in January

Ian Rush is not expecting to see Liverpool FC make any signings in the January transfer window.

The Reds were one of the quietest teams in the top half of the table over the summer in terms of inbound transfers, with Jurgen Klopp only opting to bring in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig at the start of the window.

Despite not breaking the bank on new signings in the summer, the Merseyside outfit have made an excellent start to the new season.

They are unbeaten in the Premier League and three points behind leaders Chelsea FC, and they sealed their spot in the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare thanks to a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek.

As the January transfer window draws nearer, there is bound to be plenty of fresh speculation linking players with potential moves to Anfield.

However, Reds legend Rush feels that the club are not desperately in need of any new signings and he believes that they would be better off waiting until next summer to strengthen their squad.

Writing in his column for gambling.com, Rush said: “As always, there’s a few rumours flying about around who Liverpool might look to bring in once the January transfer window opens.

“Whether Liverpool look to improve their resources this January probably depends on injuries, but you should only buy if you can bring in someone who is better than what you’ve already got.

“I think Liverpool can cope with what they’ve got, if I’m honest. I always think it’s better to buy in the summer rather than January anyway as there’s more time to blend in and a lot of January buys are panic buys. That’s not really Klopp’s style so I don’t see him going in for anyone out of the blue.

“It will be interesting to see who’s available in January and who we’re linked with, but Klopp doesn’t buy for the sake of it, if he plans to bring someone in it will be a measured and planned decision and one that has probably been looked at for the best part of two years.”

Mohamed Salah’s excellent form has been one of the driving forces behind Liverpool FC’s strong start. The 29-year-old forward has netted 15 goals and made six assists in 14 games so far this term.

And Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently stated his belief that the Egypt international is the best player in the world as things stand.

“Mohamed Salah is the top dog,” said Wright. “He’s the best player in the world at the moment for me. He’s back to that form when he first got here where everything he was touching was turning to gold.”

