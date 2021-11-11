Steve McManaman makes prediction about Liverpool FC January signings

Steve McManaman doesn’t believe that Liverpool FC need to “panic buy” in the January transfer window following Roberto Firmino’s injury.

The Brazilian attacker suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool FC’s 2-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid at the start of the month and was forced off after playing 33 minutes of the second half at Anfield.

Firmino will be out of action for at least four weeks due to the muscular problem, leaving Liverpool FC without one of their first-choice attackers heading into the hectic festive period in the Premier League.

The absence of Firmino, who has scored four goals and made one assist in eight Premier League games this season, could mean that Liverpool FC consider signing some attacking talent in the January transfer window.

However, former Liverpool FC and Real Madrid star McManaman feels that Firmino will probably have recovered by the new year and so there’s no need for the Reds to bring in a replacement.

Writing in his column for horseracing.net, McManaman said: “Roberto Firmino’s injury doesn’t mean that Liverpool have to panic buy in the January transfer window.

“There are different severities of hamstring injuries, but I’d like to think that Roberto Firmino will have recovered by January.

“Divock Origi has done really well in his cameo appearances recently. He was very good against Preston in the League Cup and he was on the score-sheet on Sunday in the defeat by West Ham.

“He was a real threat and he provided something different to what Liverpool have got already. Even though he’s not an especially strong player, he’s a tall lad and he caused problems in the air.

“From a buying perspective, I don’t think there’s any reason for Liverpool to panic yet. If one of the other forwards gets injured however, then that presents a different scenario.

“The way Firmino walked off after his injury against Atlético Madrid suggests to me that he will be OK for January and Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are able short-term replacements.”

Speaking ahead of Liverpool FC’s 3-2 defeat by West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend, Klopp confirmed that Firmino would be sidelined for at least four weeks due to the hamstring complaint.

“Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate,” Klopp said ahead of the West Ham game.

“Losing Bobby is a blow. We’ve known now for two days it’s a serious injury. We talk about weeks, still. I don’t know exactly, but more than four. Then we have to see, he’s a quick healer.”

Liverpool FC are back in action with a home clash against Arsenal after the international break.

