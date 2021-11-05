Louis Saha predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish this season

Louis Saha is backing Liverpool FC to win the Premier League title this season ahead of Chelsea FC and Manchester City.

The Reds are looking to reclaim the top-flight crown after having struggled to defend their title last term and ending up third in the Premier League table behind champions Manchester City.

Chelsea FC currently lead the way at the top of the table, with Thomas Tuchel’s men having opened up a three-point lead over Liverpool FC thanks to their recent good form.

The Merseyside outfit are second and are looking to bounce back to winning ways after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton at Anfield last weekend.

Liverpool FC have been in strong form so far this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having won six of their opening 10 games and boasting the only unbeaten record left in the Premier League.

Despite Chelsea FC currently setting the pace at the top of the table, former Manchester United and Fulham star Saha feels that it will be Liverpool FC who come out on top this season.

Speaking in an interview with gamblingdeals.com, as quoted by Metro, Saha replied when asked who he thinks will win the league: “It’s tough to say, but Liverpool.

“The way they play, the fact they have the best striker, a tremendous strike force, a very strong foundation at the back. They’ve always been tough in midfield too.

“They have the squad, definitely. Man City, when they hit the form… it’s tough to predict outside those two.

“I really hope United, and to some extent, Chelsea, can compete. But, for me, Liverpool is at the top at the moment.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their trip to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds head into that game fresh from having secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 home win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

“It was a good performance, it’s an incredible group stage so far,” Klopp said after the home victory sealed their spot in the knockout phase with two games to spare.

“I wouldn’t have expected that obviously when I saw the draw – nobody would have expected that. Doing that is pretty special.

“But for tonight, job done but we all know there are two games to go and we will try everything to win them as well. That’s how it is.”

