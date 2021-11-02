Ian Wright believes that Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world on current form – and he is tipping the Liverpool FC star to finish as the Premier League’s top goal-scorer this season.

The Egypt international has been earning lots of praise for his excellent form in recent weeks as the 29-year-old continues to demonstrate his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Salah currently sits at the top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts with 10 goals in 10 games for the Merseyside outfit, with Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy the closest challenger on seven goals.

The former AS Roma forward has also notched up six assists for his team-mates in the Premier League so far, and boasts a 77 per cent shot accuracy rate in the top flight this season. He has scored 32 per cent of his 31 shots in total this season.

Wright feels that Salah is the standout candidate to finish as the division’s top scorer, and he feels that there is no better player in the world right now on current form.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, Wright replied when asked who he thinks will finish as top scorer: “Mohamed Salah is the top dog.

“I’m always going to love what Jamie Vardy does, Harry Kane will get his chances once they sort themselves out in respects of creation.

“But you can’t look further than Salah at the moment. He’s the best player in the world at the moment for me.

“He’s back to that form when he first got here where everything he was touching was turning to gold.”

Salah scored a superb hat-trick in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford last month, and BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks was quick to heap praise on the former Chelsea FC man.

“I watched the Egyptian when he played for Chelsea and then left for Fiorentina then Roma, where he became top class,” Crooks said last month.

“He turned up at Liverpool and became a world class player but not the best in the world. The way he is playing at the moment I don’t think there is a player who can live with him.

“I’ve said all this season Salah is unplayable at the moment and I see titles on the horizon again here.”

Liverpool FC will take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night before a trip to West Ham United on Sunday.

