Diogo Jota issues rallying cry as Liverpool FC close gap to Chelsea FC

Diogo Jota has called on his Liverpool FC team-mates to “keep going” as they look to keep the pressure on Chelsea FC following their 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

The Reds – who beat FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League at Anfield in midweek – produced another fine home performance on Merseyside as they brushed aside the Saints to move to within two points of leaders Chelsea FC and keep the pressure on Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The south west London side can extend that gap to four points again on Sunday if they beat Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

“I take advantage of playing for a good team,” Jota told Sky Sports after the game. “Fortunately for me I can score goals and hopefully keep doing it.

“Even with the changes we make from the Champions League it is important to have everyone on board. This month it is a game every three days. We just need to keep going.”

The Portugal international netted twice for the Reds to add to goals from Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk as Jurgen Klopp’s men made it back-to-back Premier League wins by a 4-0 scoreline at Anfield following their sparkling win against Arsenal last weekend.

Jota poked home Andy Robertson’s cross in the second minute, before netting a second when he tapped in from Mohamed Salah’s pass.

Thiago then made it 3-0 in the 37th minute with a deflected strike, before Van Dijk added further gloss to the scoreline when he fired home from a corner in the 52nd minute.

Jota was pleased with the way the Reds performed at Anfield as they notched up another important win in the title race.

“In the end it is a good game for us,” he continued. “We adapted well to their three at the back. They changed again in the second half. We took advantage. There were spaces in the first half. A clean sheet too so a good performance.

“It is always easier when you start well with a goal at home. We knew in the past we have been 2-0 up and not won the game. But we did today and that is important. The most important is that we win.”

Meanwhile, ex-England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis praised Liverpool FC for their “sensational” display on Merseyside.

Speaking on BBC Final Score, Brown-Finnis said: “Liverpool are hard to stop but you’ve got to set your stall out a little smarter than Southampton did in the first half.

“It kind of beggars belief why Southampton started as they did with the back three. Liverpool were sensational today. Southampton just couldn’t compete with them.”

Next up for Liverpool FC is their derby showdown with Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

