Liverpool FC are facing fresh competition from FC Barcelona for the signature of Wolves striker Adama Traore, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Wolves are ready to sell Traore in the January transfer window after the West Midlands club failed to secure the Spain international’s long-term future at Molineux Stadium.

The same article states that Traore has continued to stall on signing on a new deal with Wolves to raise questions about the 25-year-old’s commitment to the Premier League club.

According to the same story, Traore and Wolves aren’t close to reaching an agreement, so the club are now prepared to offload the former Aston Villa winger in the January transfer window.

90Min is reporting that Liverpool FC and Leeds United were both interested in a swoop to sign Traore last summer but Wolves were looking to secure a £40m transfer fee for the Spain international.

The article states that Wolves are prepared to offload Traore in the upcoming transfer window but Liverpool FC value the Spanish winger at less than £30m, a figure that the Wanderers are currently unprepared to drop below.

Liverpool FC’s hesitancy has opened the door for FC Barcelona to enter the race to sign their former player in the January transfer window, according to the report.

90Min claim that the club’s new manager Xavi remains a big fan of Traore after the former FC Barcelona captain played a role in his youth career at the Spanish club.

Traore has started seven games and has made three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season under new Wolves manager Bruno Lage.

Liverpool FC will welcome Arsenal to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

